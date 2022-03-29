UPDATE: It’s official. Manny Bates is entering the transfer portal

There were rumors last season that Manny Bates was going to enter the tranfer portal and head to Georgetown.

And despite both parties saying there wasn’t anything to that rumor. There was.

Maybe it didn’t come from Bates, but those in Manny’s camp wanted him to leave NC State. He met with Keatts, and he ended up staying.

Then only a minute into this season, he was lost for the year with a shoulder injury, however he stuck around the program, attending every practice and every game all season long.

This led many to believe Bates would potentially return in 2022-23.

That appears to not be the case as multiple reports are noting that Manny Bates will actually enter the transfer portal this time, ending his career at NC State.

Update: It’s official…





This is a MAJOR blow to Kevin Keatts who already lost former 4-star guard, Cam Hayes and backup big man, Jaylon Gibson to the portal earlier this month.

The wait until next year dream now hinges on Kevin Keatts ability to keep Terquavion Smith in Raleigh and keep Seabron from entering the draft (which is trending in the wrong direction at this point).

Manny Bates leaves NC State 4th all-time in blocks despite only playing 2 full seasons with the Pack.

Kevin Keatts will now turn his focus to the transfer portal where he’ll basically need to rebuilt his entire roster. Texas Tech did it this past season and it took them to the Sweet 16. But that’s certainly the outlier, and to be perfectly blunt, the future of NC State basketball looks pretty bleak on this Tuesday morning.