UPDATE: It’s official. Manny Bates is entering the transfer portal
There were rumors last season that Manny Bates was going to enter the tranfer portal and head to Georgetown.
And despite both parties saying there wasn’t anything to that rumor. There was.
Maybe it didn’t come from Bates, but those in Manny’s camp wanted him to leave NC State. He met with Keatts, and he ended up staying.
Then only a minute into this season, he was lost for the year with a shoulder injury, however he stuck around the program, attending every practice and every game all season long.
This led many to believe Bates would potentially return in 2022-23.
That appears to not be the case as multiple reports are noting that Manny Bates will actually enter the transfer portal this time, ending his career at NC State.
Update: It’s official…
Forever Grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XsZnnRQdVz
— Manny Bates (@MannyBat35) March 29, 2022
This is a MAJOR blow to Kevin Keatts who already lost former 4-star guard, Cam Hayes and backup big man, Jaylon Gibson to the portal earlier this month.
The wait until next year dream now hinges on Kevin Keatts ability to keep Terquavion Smith in Raleigh and keep Seabron from entering the draft (which is trending in the wrong direction at this point).
Manny Bates leaves NC State 4th all-time in blocks despite only playing 2 full seasons with the Pack.
Kevin Keatts will now turn his focus to the transfer portal where he’ll basically need to rebuilt his entire roster. Texas Tech did it this past season and it took them to the Sweet 16. But that’s certainly the outlier, and to be perfectly blunt, the future of NC State basketball looks pretty bleak on this Tuesday morning.
I know there is a lot of doom and gloom right now but we do have a “good” core coming back. Morsell when healthy is solid at 2 and serviceable a the 1. Pass could be a true point we need but big question mark. Gantt is an unknown but I want to believe will be a positive at the 3/4. EB is a known and while not be a go to guy, he could be a complimentary piece at the 5. He has to get stronger which I think he will. Ross will be improved and while not a… Read more »
Can’t blame Manny for leaving. Why would any player want to stay and play for a terrible coach like Keatts?
Manny Bates, gone.
How about a new NCAA rule…. no NIL money first year after transfer, or a max for that year of some amount, say $15k.
Oh well, let the dominos fall.
NIL = RIP NC State!
Hard to keep being a college hoops fan given the state of the sport.
This is the worst news! I didn’t really think he would transfer given his “dedication” to NC State. Now I don’t honestly know what to think.
Bates is gonna cash in on big NIL money. Who can blame him. How much will they “offer” Smith to also enter? Seabron? All stand to make a lot of money.